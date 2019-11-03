By Michael Eboh

Auditor-General for the Federation, Mr. Anthony Mkpe Ayine, Sunday, lamented the absence of an Audit Act in Nigeria, stating that over the years, this had hampered the much sought after administrative and financial autonomy of the auditor-general’s office.

In a statement by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation, OAuGF, in Abuja, Ayine noted that the absence of the Act, which is expected to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the OAuGF, was topmost on the list of challenges currently facing audit institutions in Nigeria.

Ayine, who was speaking at the 49th Conference of Body of Federal and State Auditors-General in Nigeria, disclosed that administrative and Financial autonomy were two of the three qualities required for a nations Supreme Audit Institution to be truly independent.

The third, according to him, which is legal autonomy, was already catered for by Section 85 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

He said, “In order to reposition audit institutions, generally, to meet their constitutional mandates, it is imperative to ensure that the three-fold audit independence that will give the legal, administrative and financial autonomy is provided.

“Other challenges include: poor accounting environments, contending with the scourge of fraudulent activities/corruption in the public sector, poor or inadequate use of appropriate and modern technology by audit Institutions, as well as lack of management capacity and proper appreciation of the key role of management responsibilities in the audited entities.”

In addition, Ayine said the unbalanced reporting of audit issues, very poor or unattractive remuneration of staff of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) in Nigeria, and the absence of robust working relationship between SAIs in Nigeria and the Public Accounts Committees of the National and State Assemblies are among challenges currently facing the body.

He added that inadequate independence of the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) in Nigeria, remains a major challenge facing the body.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Body of Federal and State Auditors-General, Abdu Usman Aliyu, who is also the Auditor-General for Bauchi State, noted that the issue of autonomy for audit institutions remained an impediment to the growth of the body and ultimately hinders accountability and good governance in the country.

He said, Although, many states in the federation are able to have their audit laws and some have even established Audit Service Commissions, we will appreciate it if the Audit Bill of the Office of the Auditor-General for Federation is signed into law so that states can just domesticate it.”

Aliyu further stressed that audit institutions cannot live up to their mandates if the willingness of the executive and other stakeholders to accept and respond to external scrutiny of the management of public funds is lacking.

He also challenged auditors to continually adhere to the professional code of conduct guiding their operations at all times, conforming to best practices in order to promote the ideals of a public sector auditor.

Vanguard