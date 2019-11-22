Aubameyang ‘waiting on Barca’ before signing Arsenal deal

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is ‘waiting on Barcelona’ before signing a new contract at Arsenal, according to reports.

The Gabon international has eight goals in 12 Premier League matches this season, while he has also scored one goal in two Europa League outings.

Despite his good record this term, the Gunners sit sixth in the table after twelve Premier League matches that have seen seem concede 17 goals.

Aubameyang‘s record since he joined Arsenal in January 2018 is 50 goals in 78 appearances in all competitions, with a lot of clubs around Europe after that sort of firepower.

And Le10Sport.com (via Sport) claims that ‘he’s waiting on Barcelona’ and will gauge ‘how serious’ their interest is ‘before making a decision’ over a possible new contract to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Aubameyang’s deal runs until the summer of 2021 at Arsenal and has ‘not accepted the invitation to extend’ after learning ‘of the Catalan club’s interest.’

The former Borussia Dortmund striker is ‘liked’ by Barcelona with the Catalan giants ‘seduced’ by his goals as they look for support for Luis Suarez.

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News