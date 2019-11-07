Atunda entertainment signs deal with 3D modeling Agency

By Benjamin Njoku

Atunda Entertainment has scored big in its quest to offer first class and international exposure and experience to models under its grooming as it has signed a partnership deal with one of the world’s leading modelling agency, 3D Modelling Agency.

With this new deal, both organizations are expected to synergise in hunting for talented models from across Nigeria and Africa, with the aim of nurturing them into world acclaimed models through the various channels available in the creative industry globally.

According to the Lead Model of Atunda Entertainment, Ogongo, who is spear heading this new move, 3D Agency is an internationally recognized modeling agency, with presence in major countries and cities of the world including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami), Montreal, Toronto) among others.

Atunda Entertainment is an arm of Motherland Beckons, an outfit created by Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, who is the president of La Campagne. It is devoted to the building of Africa continent, focusing on developing African talents in the areas of music, modeling, acting and general creativity.

With the aim of showcasing these talents, which have been groomed under the finest of African culture and creative ferment, to the rest of the world.

Since its inception Atunda Entertainment has developed major musical stars and presented them via explosive and unique performances to the world.

According to her, it is a new dawn for the modeling industry in Nigeria and Africa at large.

‘‘The agreement represents the next stage for Africans that would like to build a career in the modeling industry.’’

Vanguard