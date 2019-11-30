The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has condemned the increasing attacks on its officers while carrying out their official duty.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olajide Oduyoye, decried the Friday attack on the authority’s personnel in a statement issued on Saturday by the agency’s spokesman, Mr. Olumide Filade.

Oduyoye mourned the death of a LASTMA official, Ola Oyeshina, who was attacked on Friday while sanitizing the Iganmu-Sifax axis of Apapa area of the state.

The general manager, who disclosed that a large stone was thrown at the late officer, said the deceased was immediately rushed to Area “B” police station along with two of his attackers.

The deceased later referred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) from Randle Hospital, Surulere, due to trauma he experienced from the attack.

The LASTMA chief said: “It is unfortunate that the agency lost the young promising officer to the cold hand of death in the early hours of Saturday, 30th November, 2019.”

He assured that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would be prosecuted in the court of law to serve as a deterrent to other members of the public.

“LASTMA was established to manage and control traffic in order to reduce the people’s travel time on our roads, increase economic growth through increased productivity and ensure the populace safety and security.

A situation where road users will now turn against any government official in order not to answer the consequences of breaking the law is unacceptable and would not be condoned henceforth.

“With the recent inauguration of a committee on war against traffic and environmental offenders, there is no more hiding place for Lagos residents or visitors that go against the law,” Oduyoye added. (NAN)

