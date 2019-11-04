Attack on Oshiomhole: EPM gives Obaseki, Shuaibu 7-days ultimatum to apologise

By Omeiza Ajayi

A support group within the All Progressives Congress APC, the Edo Peoples Movement EPM, has urged Gov. Godwin Obaseki and his deputy to apologize to the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole within seven days “over the embarrassment they caused last Saturday at the Iyamho country home of the National Chairman”.

EPM which had never hidden its disdain for the administration in Edo state, alleged that Gov. Obaseki and his deputy, Hon. Philip Shuaibu had gone to the residence of Comrade Oshiomhole after the Saturday convocation ceremony uninvited and the suspected thugs who stormed the APC National Chairman’s residence with them unleashed mayhem on members of the community.

In a statement signed by the Convener of EPM and former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Henry Idahagbon, the group regretted that the incident happened when the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, Chancellor of the Edo University, Iyamho, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola went to have lunch on the invitation of Comrade Oshiomhole.

“We are wondering what could the governor and his deputy be looking for at the residence of the National Chairman if not trouble because they were never invited for lunch. The incident at the gate of the national chairman was masterminded by the state government so as to give Oshiomhole a bad image.

“Unfortunately, the deputy governor who was battling to impress his boss in an area where he is not popular resorted to the use of thugs to intimidate members of the community. These people have embarrassed our party, the APC enough, and we are giving them seven days to apologise to Oshiomhole or we will move for their suspension from the party”, it stated.

The statement further lamented that “we have not witnessed the kind of thuggery in this state like we are witnessing today. Ironically, this is the same government that said they don’t want agberos but today they are spending tax payer’s money to recruit thugs all over the state for their desperate ambitions for a second term.

“Obaseki is a disgrace to APC and we want to apologise to Edo people for supporting a man that we knew little of as governor of the state. We will resist any attempt to embarrass our national chairman in Edo state and we are happy that those who are involved in it do not have the numbers to upset an APC victory in the next election”, it said.