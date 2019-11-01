Attack on bandits by local hunters yielding results ― Gov Ishaku

Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku said that that ongoing onslaught against bandits operatiosns in some parts of the state was yielding good results.

Ishaku made the revelation on Thursday at the Galla Night organised by the state government for both Federal and States Security administrators in Jalingo.

The governor, who was represented by Mr Anthony Jellason, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) also commended the military and other security agencies for their efforts in containing the bandits.

He, however, noted that the local hunters do not have the legal mandate to carry out such operations.

He said that the level of kidnappings and other crimes became worrisome to all and sundry, leading to the acceptance of local hunters for the job.

He expressed the determination of the state government in supporting any initiative aimed at addressing the security challenges in the state.

He also commended the Federal Government for its support in talking insecurity in the state.

“Let me acknowledge the efforts of our local hunters in engaging the bandits into fierce battle.

“Their operation is yielding results and very soon, the menace will be brought under control.

“Though, the local hunters do not have the legal authority to carry out such operation.

ALSO READ: Police arrest over 50 kidnappers terrorising major highways

“That doesn’t mean that other security agencies did not do their best but in situations of despair, one is likely to subscribe to every suggestion available.

“On our part, we are in support of every initiative that will bring an end to this security challenges,’ Ishaku said.

In her remarks, Dr Amina Shamaki, Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) said that the government would support the state in ensuring that the security challenges such as attacks by bandits were brought under control.

Shamaki commended both Taraba and Benue governments in their efforts to resolve the lingering Tiv/Jukun crisis in Taraba.

She gave assurance that most of the security challenges would become a thing of the past as the Federal Government was having sleepless nights to ensure that the life of a Nigerian is better protected.

NAN reports that the Federal and states security administration’s meeting had in attendance security managers major stakeholders.

Vanguard News Nigeria.