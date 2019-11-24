Breaking News
Translate

Atletico slips behind Barca with yet another draw

On 12:33 pmIn Sportsby

Atletico slips behind Barca with yet another draw

Atletico Madrid lost ground on leaders Barcelona as they were held 1-1 away to Granada on Saturday for a seventh draw in 14 La Liga games.

Diego Simeone’s side went ahead on the hour mark through Brazilian left back Renan Lodi but lost their lead soon after when Granada’s German Sanchez outjumped his marker Hector Herrera and sent a header crashing into the net.

Simeone brought on record signing Joao Felix in search of a winner but his side barely managed to test Granada’s keeper Rui Silva in the closing stages.

ALSO READ: Chelsea sparkles but City come back for crucial win

They were, however, denied a penalty appeal when substitute Dario Poveda was felled in added time.

The draw keeps Atletico third in the standings on 25 points, three behind leaders Barcelona who beat Leganes 2-1 and have a game in hand, while Real Madrid are second on 25 and have two games in hand.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.