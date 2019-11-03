Atletico denied top spot after Costa squanders penalty

Diego Costa squandered a penalty as Atletico Madrid missed the chance to go top of La Liga on Saturday.
By drawing 1-1 away to Sevilla and failing to cash in on Barcelona’s surprise defeat at Levante earlier in the day.
Sevilla went ahead with a header from Franco Vazquez in the 28th minute and Atletico coach Diego Simeone shook up his side in search of a reaction, sending on Costa and Santiago Arias at the start of the second half.
Costa netted a header shortly after coming on but a VAR review ruled it out for offside against Angel Correa, although Alvaro Morata did manage to equalise with a header soon after, on the hour mark.
Atletico did benefit from the technology being used later in the game when they were given a penalty instead of a free kick as replays showed Koke had been tripped just inside the area.
ALSO READ: Liverpool got lucky but still deserved to win – Klopp
But Costa failed to make the most of the golden opportunity as Sevilla goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik guessed correctly to beat away the ball and also kept out a shot on the rebound from Koke.
Atletico spurned two glorious chances to snatch all three points in stoppage time as Morata saw a shot blocked on the line by Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, prompting a goal-mouth scramble which led to Morata committing a foul.
Visiting midfielder Thomas Partey had one last stab at finding a winner from inside the area but his goal-bound shot was deflected wide.
Atletico have now drawn half of their 12 league games and are third in the standings on 21 points, with Barca top on 22 with a game in hand despite their 3-1 loss at Levante.