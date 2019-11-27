Askia assures host communities of significant development

By Perez Brisibe

MANAGING director of the Delta State Oil Producing Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh, has assured host communities in the state that they will experience integrated and significant development under the current board of the commission.

Speaking during an inspection of the faculty of engineering building project at the Delta State University, DELSU, Oleh campus, being embarked upon by DESOPADEC, Chief Askia in company of President General of the Isoko Development Union, IDU, Chief Idu Amadhe, promised that the commission has put measures in place towards ensuring that all projects being embarked upon by the agency are completed.

He noted that DESOPADEC as an interventionist agency has put modalities in place towards making sure that host communities experience massive and significant development across all the oil bearing nationalities within the mandate area of the commission.

On his part, an elated Chief Amadhe while applauding the efforts of the DESOPADEC boss, described him as an experienced and detribalized politician who has properly keyed into the stronger Delta mantra of the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

He said: “My words are not enough to describe your contributions to building a Stronger Delta. Indeed you have proven your worth to your constituents and people.”

Appealing to the youths to partner with the developmental strides of DESOPADEC in the area, the Isoko chief tasked them to work hand in gloves with the commission noting that host communities in the state will experience the delivery of massive projects across the ethnic nationalities.

