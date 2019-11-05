Asaba Rotary clubs flag off free medicare services

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Rotary Clubs in Asaba, Delta State has flagged off free health services in the state capital as part of activities to mark its 2019 Rotary Family Health Days.

The free health services which focused on HIV testing and counseling, hepatitis B and C, diabetes, and glucose level screening, eye cataract test and treatment, dental care among others was carried out through the collaborative efforts of all clubs in Asaba zones 10 and 11 made up of Rotary clubs of Asaba, Asaba Metropolitan, Asaba GRA, Asaba Government House, Asaba East, Asaba Central and Asaba Gateway.

Speaking at the Oshimili South Local Government Area Primary Health Care center, President, Rotary Club of Asaba Metropolitan, Rotarian Austin Ekpewu, said the health services were aimed at ensuring that families stay healthy and live a positive life at all times.

Also speaking, Assistant Governor in charge of zone 10, Rotarian Ire Utieyione-Edema, noted that the focus of the annual free health services was on maternal and child health care, reiterating that the programme was to improve the lives of family members in the area of health.

She said: “It is to make sure that we have a healthier family especially the mother and child”.

The Assistant Governor zone 11, Rotarian Chinedu Osadebay, who spoke at Ogbeoke square, disclosed that those whose cases could not be handled during the program were being referred to the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Asaba for proper medical attention.

On his part, Dr. Popo Tosan, noted that the programme was meant to help people who ordinarily could not afford to pay for such treatments.

vanguard