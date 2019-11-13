Arsene Wenger returns as FIFA’s chief of global football development

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is returning to the game as FIFA’s new chief of global football development.

The former Arsenal manager accepted FIFA’s offer more than two months after it was first reported, and one week after being approached by Bayern Munich about the German champions vacant head coach job.

He will oversee the rules-making panel known as IFAB, coaching programs and technical analysis of games at FIFA tournaments.

The 70-year-old Frenchman effectively replaces Marco van Basten who was FIFA technical director until October 2018.

“I very much look forward to taking on this extremely important challenge, not only because I have always been interested in analyzing football from a broader perspective but also because FIFA’s mission as world football’s governing body is truly global,” Wenger said on his appointment.

“I believe that the new FIFA we have seen emerging in recent years has the sport itself at the very heart of its objectives and is determined to develop the game in its many different components. I know I can contribute to this objective and will put all my energy into this.”

Wenger has worked as an analyst for broadcasters since leaving Arsenal last year after 22 seasons.

He led the north London side to three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups, and was beaten finalist in the 2006 Champions League and 2000 UEFA Cup.

Source: Sky Sports

Vanguard News