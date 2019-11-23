Arsenal 2-2 Southampton: Emery’s men booed off despite Lacazette equaliser

On 7:41 pmIn Sportsby

Arsenal. Southampton, Lacazette

Arsenal were booed off at the Emirates despite rescuing a point with a late Alexandre Lacazette equalizer in a chaotic 2-2 draw with Southampton.

The Gunners were facing an embarrassing home defeat after goals from Danny Ings (9) and James Ward-Prowse (71) put Saints on the verge of their first Premier League win away at Arsenal.

ALSO READ: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool: Leaders escape with dramatic victory

However, Lacazette, who had already equalized earlier (18), grabbed a last-gasp leveller (90+6) that was met by underwhelming celebrations in the home end after their team had been second best for large periods as the pressure intensifies on boss Unai Emery.

Relegation-threatened Saints, who registered 21 shots on goal, should have wrapped the points up in injury time but substitute Moussa Djenepo squandered two huge opportunities leaving Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men without a win in the Premier League in their last eight matches.

ALSO READ: Lille: Galtier angry at Mourinho for taking coaches to Tottenham

Arsenal host Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League in midweek before a trip to Norwich next Sunday lunchtime, live on Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Southampton are also front of the Sky Sports cameras next Saturday (5:30) when Watford visit St Mary’s.

Source: Sky Sports

Vanguard News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.