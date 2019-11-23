Arsenal were booed off at the Emirates despite rescuing a point with a late Alexandre Lacazette equalizer in a chaotic 2-2 draw with Southampton.

The Gunners were facing an embarrassing home defeat after goals from Danny Ings (9) and James Ward-Prowse (71) put Saints on the verge of their first Premier League win away at Arsenal.

However, Lacazette, who had already equalized earlier (18), grabbed a last-gasp leveller (90+6) that was met by underwhelming celebrations in the home end after their team had been second best for large periods as the pressure intensifies on boss Unai Emery.

Relegation-threatened Saints, who registered 21 shots on goal, should have wrapped the points up in injury time but substitute Moussa Djenepo squandered two huge opportunities leaving Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men without a win in the Premier League in their last eight matches.

Arsenal host Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League in midweek before a trip to Norwich next Sunday lunchtime, live on Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Southampton are also front of the Sky Sports cameras next Saturday (5:30) when Watford visit St Mary’s.

Source: Sky Sports

Vanguard News