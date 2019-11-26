Arrest, Prosecute Killers of Salome Abuh, Senate to IGP

…Salome Abuh, a Victim of Circumstance, a Retaliatory one, Senator Jibrin

…As Senate Condemns violence against women

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate, Tuesday condemned in very strong terms, the gruesome murder of the woman leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mrs Salome Abuh who burnt alive at Ochadamu, Ofu Local government Area of Kogi State on November 18.

The Senate particularly condemned the violence against the female candidates in the just concluded Kogi State elections.

Consequently, the Senate has urged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to as a matter of urgency, arrest and prosecute the mastetminds of the very wicked and unfortunate killing of Mrs Abuh.

The senators observed one -minute silence in honour of the PDP women leader.

The Senate also urged states who were yet to domesticate the Child Rights Act (2003) and the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP 2015) to do so for the socio-economic development of their states and the nation at large.

The Upper Chamber however lamented that women around the world were being subjected to various forms of violence, rape, domestic violence, trafficking for sexual and domestic slavery with impunity;

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion by Senator Betty Apiafi, PDP, Rivers to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Meanwhile, the Senator representing her Senatorial district, Senator Isah Jibrin, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kogi Central while contributing to the motion, said that the late Abuh was a Victim of Circumstance and retaliatory in bature.

Senator Isah Jibrin said, ” I want to commend the mover of the last motion in respect of electoral violence in Kogi and in particular the woman in question. I want to say it here that that woman only happened to be a victim of circumstance, she was a very peace loving woman but the attack on her was retaliatory.

“The attack was an attack on APC when Ballo was declared a winner. Two people almost died, they on danger list in the hospital arising from that attack. It was a retalliatory attack on PDP and unfortunately she became the victim very painful.

“Going forward, I want to believe there is an urgent need for laws against election violence in Nigeria. Bill’s that will put in place various deterrent measures against election violence in Nigeria. I almost lost my life during the election, some people are on danger list, one person died yesterday as a result of the violence and similar violence happened at various locations in Bayelsa State.

” I want to propose that way forward there should be sanctions that should act as deterrent to occurrence of any form of violence, before, during and after any election.

But responding and giving the Kogi Senator a soft landing, , President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan said, Let me redirect our debate, this motion isn’t about electoral violence, but violence against women. I think the mover of the motion only used the Kogi example so let us not confuse it from the one that we took earlier.”

In his response to Senator Jibrin, Senator James Manager, PDP, Delta South said, “as a seasoned lawmaker yourself particularly after listening to the last speaker you needed to redirect the house and that is understandable especially after listening to the last speaker.

“The last speaker specifically brought out the Kogi one as example and also gave reasons why it happened. That naturally would elicit reactions. As a seasoned lawmaker, you know what is to come of course you have directed us well.

“The mover of this motion also brought the Kogi violence. The death of the Kogi women leader was most unfortunate and I condemn it for every reason I condemn it. Whether it is retalliatory or whatever that must never happen.

“I want to agree with the President that those who perpetrated that dastardly act must be fished out and if they have been arrested as reported in the media they must be paraded for everybody to see, This one must not be swept under the carpet. For a woman to be burt to ashes, I think it is an abomination.”

Earlier in the presentation of the motion, Senator Apiafi noted that the theme for this year’s celebration is ”Orange the World: Generation Equality Stands Against Rape”

She said that the theme was very apt as it speaks to issues of rape which has assumed an alarming and unacceptable dimension in our nation.

