Army to court martial 70 soldiers for misconduct in North East

The Nigeria Army on Thursday inaugurated a General Court Martial to prosecute 70 personnel for defaulting in the counter-insurgency operation in the North East.

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Brig.-Gen. Abdul Khalifa said the court was inaugurated in accordance with Section 131(2) (d) of the Armed Forces Act, CAP A20 LFN 2004.

Khalifa said the court would exercise its duties within the confines of the law and military regimentation principles.

He added that principles of justice, equity and fairness would guide the proceeding of the court.

Khalifa said the aim was to encourage compliance with ethical standards and promote discipline to ensure the successful implementation of military operations.

“Acts of cowardice, desertion, un-soldierly and other forms of indiscipline has no place in any army executing war,” he said.

The commander, however, enjoined the court members to be fair in discharging their duties. (NAN)

