Army provide free medical treatment to 800 Akwa Ibom indigenes

Succour has come the way of 800 personns in Idoro community in Itu council of Akwa Ibom state, as they have benefitted from the 2 Brigade Nigerian Army free medical outreach.

The free medical outreach was part of the activities marking the 2 Brigade Nigerian Army exercise, Operation Crocodile Smile IV.

Commanding Officer, 2 Brigade Medical Center in Uyo, Major Oghenevo Emadia, said, “To Flag-off the exercise, Operation Crocodile Smile IV, we earmarked Idoro community which serves as the host community for our Brigade Garrison.

“We came here with skill personnel, like Medical Doctors, Nurses, Eye Specialists, Pharmacists and Laboratory Scientists to come and provide free medical services.

“Our target population is 800 persons since we have other outreach in other parts of the state. Drugs and all medical services have been provided.

“The treatment research ailments noticed among the elderly are diabetes, hypertension, body pains, and all others.

“For children, the most prevalent ailments are malaria, viral throat infection and water-borne disease which we have provide medical service to cater to all of that. In this free medical service, we are not only providing drugs, but also medication on personal and environmental hygiene.

“over 800 persons in Idoro community in Akwa Ibom have benefited from free medical services rendered today by the Nigerian army,” he said.

Guest of Honour on the occasion, Akpan Ikim, Chairman Akwa Ibom State Waste Management, commended the Nigerian Army for the exercise stressing that the gesture has changed the perception of the people towards the army.

He said, “I commend the Nigerian Army for this show of love. Operation Crocodile Smile is something we must embrace and assist, we must thank you immensely today because what you have done for us, we will never forget.

“As indigenes of Akwa Ibom State, we will continue to support the Army in any way we can, to make sure that Operation Crocodile Smile IV is a success.”

Chief Edem Akpan, Village Head of Idoro community, applauded the army for the outreach, adding that a lot of people who could not go to hospital because of money willingly came out to access the free medical outreach.

” I am very grateful to the Soldiers for embarking on these social services by coming to give us free medical treatment, may God bless and guard them.

“I appreciate their coming because they are coming at the right time,” he said.

