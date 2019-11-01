By Samuel Oyadongha

Ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State, Governor Seriake Dickson has urged the people of the state to arm themselves with their permanent voters cards and vote the umbrella the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure sustainable development.

Dickson made the appeal Thursday when the PDP campaign train of Douye Diri/Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo stormed Sagbama in Sagbama local government area of the state.

He said in the last 5 years, the All Progressives Congress, APC had failed to bring about meaningful development in the country.

“in a free and fair election, the PDP is sure of a landslide victory in the state because the main opposition party has no structures on ground,” he said.

Dickson also reiterated the need to shun violence and conduct themselves peacefully during and after the election for the sake of stability.

His words, “Today, the PDP family, leadership and candidates are here to celebrate and not to campaign. The way you supported me in 2012 and 2015 Governorship elections, I want you to extend that same support to Senator Douye Diri by voting PDP on the 16th of November. “On that day, some people will cry and lament and they have started crying already. They have known already that they have failed. APC is not on ground in this state; they are not in any ward. In a free and fair election, PDP will win fair and square. “What we have done in 8 years, they couldn’t do 10 per cent of what we have done in 5 years. They will talk about using security agencies to harass you but don’t worry, election is about usiñg permanent voter cards. What we preach in our politics is non-violence.” In his remarks, the PDP Guber candidate, Senator Douye Diri noted that those who are championing the cause of APC in the state frittered the opportunity to attract development to Sagbama and the state in general. He said Sagbama has remained a PDP area and urged the people to continue to vote the to attract more development.

State Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Moses Cleopas reminded the people of the achievements of the PDP administration in the last 8 years, stressing that, prominent sons and daughters of Sagbama have benefited from the party in terms of appointments at state and national levels. During a courtesy call by Governor Dickson, the Paramount ruler of Sagbama, King-Jones Adaka Sufade, Deputy Amananaowei of Ebedebiri community, Chief Lelei Agoro and Amananaowei of Agbere, Chief Masere John blessed the PDP Governorship candidature of Senator Diri and his running mate, Ewhrudjakpor. The candidates were decorated with a white piece of cloth symbolizing acceptance and blessings from the land.