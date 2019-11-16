Ariya Eko Music Festival holds in Lagos mid December

By Ayo Onikoyi

The maiden edition of the Ariya Eko Music Festival will hold in Lagos by the middle of December. The festival will showcase Nigeria’s indigenous music and its tourism potentials. Nigeria’s number one collector and promoter of indigenous and highlife music, Evergreen Musical Company has put together the show to bring sanity and control to the music industry, in view of the pervading downward trend in morals and societal values.

Ariya Eko is similar to another show tagged Faaji Agba Eko put together last year with the aged and elderly in mind. The likes of Pa Orlando Julius; the great flutist, Tee Mac; folklore singer, Pa Jimi Solanke; Buga; female talking drummer, Ara; Yinka Davies and many others were in attendance.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Evergreen Musical Company, Bimbo Esho, states that this year’s event will include all other genres. It will also include the general musical populace of both the young and the old.

“The most prolific features of the Ariya Eko Music Festival are to preserve, promote and propagate our indigenous band culture and to give us a musical identity.

“Therefore, music that will flow from the past to the present, which includes: Folk Music, Highlife, Juju, Apala, Afrobeat, Agidigbo, Sakara, Hip-Hop, Waka, Fuji, etc., will be showcased.

“The event will hold in mid-December and is to be staged here in Lagos. Lagos is the epicentre of entertainment. And since entertainment and tourism are one of the main thrust of the Governor Sanwo-Olu’s government to fulfill the “E” components in its THEMES Strategic Thrust, with this music concert we plan to take tourism and entertainment to the next level in Lagos State.”

Vanguard