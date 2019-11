Aribo breaks Scottish Premiership duck in Rangers win

Joe Aribo scored his first goal in the Scottish Premiership as Rangers thumped Livingston 2-0.

Aribo fired his left-footed shot to the top corner to put the visitors ahead after 32 minutes on Sunday.

The maiden goal came on the 23-year-old’s 10th appearance in the Scottish top-flight since his summer move from League One club Charlton Athletic.

Aribo was on parade from start to finish as Alfredo Morelos’ second-half strike sealed maximum points for Rangers.

ALSO READ: Liverpool maintain firm grip at top of EPL with Manchester City win

They are second in the league table, level on points with leaders Celtic who have 31 points after 12 games.

Aribo, scorer of two goals across all competitions this campaign, will be aiming to maintain his fine form when he joins Nigeria for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Benin and Lesotho, on Tuesday and Sunday, respectively.

Source: Goal.com

Vanguard News