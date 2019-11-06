Apple creates community of users in Nigeria

…Rolls out three new iPhone 11 series

By Prince Osuagwu

Device maker Apple, is creating a community of users in Nigeria known as iNigeria. The community will have access to premium and one of a kind experience of the iPhone lifestyle, including free insurance cover for accidental screen and liquid damages.

It is creating a 41 service points in Nigeria where its certified engineers can provide after sales services to faulty devices without taking users through unnecessary hassles. As part of the value added service for this community, it has extended the warranty of some of its devices with one more year giving users extended opportunity to have their phones repaired free of charge for faults covered on warranty.

Another value added service it activated for its community of users is free pick up and free delivery of the damaged iPhone devices. Meaning that users can have their damaged devices picked at locations closest to them and returned after repairs, all for free.

All these are part of the introduction of three amazing iPhone models, iPhone 11, iPhone 11pro and iPhone11max in Lagos, weekend.

Category Head, Apple Africa for Redington, Vickram Gopaal, says with the amazing power and features of the new introductions, there is no better time to be a member of the Apple family. The new devices were unveiled by Redington , the official Apple representative and Value Added Distributor in Nigeria.

The event was an evening of fun, music, and relaxation. Guests were treated to an exciting experience of the Apple innovation.

Gopaal, explained that the new devices offer upgrades to essential features and are more powerful with more value for the new smartphones generation. He said: “As a global technology leader, we are committed to providing meaningful innovations to our consumers. The new devices have been developed for individuals who are looking for the very best in user experience from amazing display, superior camera technology and long-lasting battery life. The devices come with amazing new features such as the Dual-Camera system in the iPhone 11, Triple-Lens Camera system in the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Super Retina XDR Displays, 4DX Spatial Audio, Slo-Mo Selfies also known as Slofiesand A13 Bionic chip technology. It’s a complete package of great looks, value and top performance”, he added.

Other features included the transformative Triple-Lens Camera system; Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto, add tons of capability without complexity. The new iPhones; iPhone 11 Pro lasts up to 4 hours longer than iPhone XS while iPhone 11 Pro Max lasts up to 5 hours longer than iPhone XS Max, this allows uninterrupted streaming, gaming and improved user experience. The improved battery life offers users more screen time for things like navigation and video playback.

