Appeal Court’s verdict on Adeyeye’s election painful – Fayemi

Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has described Wednesday’s ruling of the Court of Appeal that quashed the election of the Senator representing Ekiti South, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, as a very painful experience.

The appellate court had on Wednesday upheld the verdict of the National and State Assemblies Election Petition Tribunal which had earlier nullified Adeyeye’s election and declared Abiodun Olujimi as duly elected senator from the senatorial district.

Fayemi said it was more painful because the appellate court’s decision was the final on that matter.

He urged Adeyeye to remain calm despite the judicial pronouncement, saying the ruling, though shocking and unexpected, is not the end of his political career or his public service.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday, described Adeyeye as a dogged fighter and a politician of repute who is loved by his people.

Fayemi said he was convinced that the former Senate Spokesman would bounce back and play more significant roles in the nation’s politics.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Senator campaigned vigorously during the last election and got the endorsement of the people of the district, adding that made the Court of Appeal’s ruling quite disturbing.

He said: “As we continue to deepen our democratic culture, we cannot but witness occasional setbacks of this nature. It is part of the sacrifice for our nation-building.

“We must accept the decision of the appellate court- which is the final arbiter in this particular election petition, with equanimity, though painfully.

“The court’s ruling notwithstanding, Senator Adeyeye remains a credible politician with huge democratic credentials. While many may see this as a temporary setback, I urge him to brace up and see it as part of the sacrifice for the growth of democracy in the country.

“I am convinced that Senator Adeyeye will bounce back, in view of the pride of place he occupies in the hearts of his people.”

