Appeal Court victory: APC congratulates Gov Udom Emmanuel

A group of stalwarts and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) drawn from different parts of Akwa Ibom state have written to congratulate His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel, Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, on his victory at the Governorship Election Petitions and Appeal Tribunal.

In their statement made available to newsmen in Uyo, the APC faithful described the outcome of the election litigation as a confirmation of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s victory.

They stated that it is “as an act of God demonstrated through the people of Akwa Ibom State who voted him during the March 9, 2019, general election and went ahead to defend the votes through various witnesses who testified in His favour at the tribunal”.

They further admitted that their party lost out of the election at the State level, saying “as Akwa Ibomites, we are completely humbled by the fact that the majority of the Akwa Ibom people who voted for Gov. Udom Emmanuel have shown in character, commitment and resilience that they will stand by the person they elected as the Governor for the state. Therefore, having taken a deeper look at the quantum of evidence and the weight thereof, which show completely that the PDP won the governorship election, we align with the judgement of the court and congratulate His Excellency on the hard-won victory”.

They pointed out that under the first four years of the Udom Emmanuel’s administration, Akwa Ibom state has experienced sufficient peace and tranquillity.



“The government and persons in charge of instruments of the state have not used same to hunt down the opposition or any other person who disagreed with them politically. This has interestingly created a mutual and warm political relationship between members of different political parties across the state aside from fostering brotherliness and the spirit of sportsmanship”, the statement revealed.

They also noted the commitment and sincerity of purpose in the industrialization agenda of the Udom Emmanuel administration, confirming that he has been able to attract at least 18 industries within four years, which feat is unprecedented and superlative.

As a result, they urged their party and candidates of APC who participated and lost in the last election to accept defeat and join hands with the government in power for the development of the state.

“Our party had lost the election, a number of us have found the courage to move on, congratulate and declare our support for the government of the day. The elections are over, it is time for governance and development; so, we encourage all candidates of our party who lost the election as well as the leadership of our party to put behind the pains and losses they suffered in the election and support Gov. Udom Emmanuel. Going further with the election litigations does not appear a rational exercise to us, in the prevailing circumstances because all pointers show that our party lost the governorship election.

“We encourage everyone to rise above pedestal partisanship and contribute to the building of the new Akwa Ibom State under one leadership and under one God”.

Vanguard