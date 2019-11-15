…As Oborevwori, Oguma, Majemite, Tebite, Omovie hail victory

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday said his victory at the Appeal Court was an affirmation of the popular votes given to him by Deltans at the March 9 gubernatorial polls, commending the Judiciary for the “sound judgment”.

His main opponent in the polls, Chief Great Ogboru of All Progressives Congress, APC, had approached the appellate court to upturn the decision of the Election Petitions Tribunal which dismissed his petition against Okowa’s victory.

The court on Friday in Abuja endorsed the verdict of the tribunal and dismissed the appeal in its entirety for lacking merit.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, thanked the judiciary for the verdict and appreciated Deltans for their dogged support, expressing reservations on the needless petition, because, according to him, the election was won and lost at the polls.

Lauding his legal team and all those who contributed to the victory at the two levels of the judiciary so far, he assured Deltans that his administration would continue to build on its successes.

Okowa said: “Let me congratulate Deltans and our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, for this great victory.

“This judgement is a victory for democracy because the Judiciary has always proven that they are just and always committed to the course of justice and equity.

“It is also a confirmation of the popular votes given to us by the majority of Deltans who voted in that election.

“Our administration will remain committed to the development of our dear state in spite of the litany of court distractions from a needless electoral dispute.

“Let us continue to pray for our dear state and our country because we believe that your prayers have continued to pave the way for our serial victories and achievements.

“Let us continue to have trust in the Lord, our God, to be with us in the time of our needs so that we will continue to remain peaceful and united as we strive to build a Stronger Delta of our dream”.

Meanwhile, prominent Deltans including the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Olorogun John Oguma, Olorogun Fred Majemite, Olorogun Taleb Tebite and Chief Dennis Omovie, yesterday described the victory of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the Appeal Court as well deserved and a victory for democracy.

The Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori said he was not surprised that the Appeal Court in Abuja threw out Chief Great Ogboru’s case and gave judgement in favour of the Governor.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, said the Appeal Court judgment was an affirmation of the mandate Deltans freely gave to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the March 9 polls.

Olorogun John Oguma on his part thanked God for the victory and thanked Deltans for their unwavering support for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, adding that the victory of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the polls, lower tribunal and the Appeal Court was a manifestation of the Governor’s wide acceptance by Deltans.

Oguma said; “I want to rejoice with our Governor on his resounding victory at the Appeal Court in Abuja. This judgment has shown that the judiciary still remains the only hope of the common man.”

Also, Olorogun Fred Majemite, expressed confidence in the judiciary, adding that the victory of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the Appeal Court was a victory for democracy.

Also, Olorogun Taleb Tebite said the victory of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the Appeal Court was expected, adding that the Governor won convincingly in 23 out of the 25 local Government areas of the State.

On his part, Chief Dennis Omovie said; “I have absolute confidence in our judiciary. It is the last hope of the common man, ” urging Deltans to continue to support Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in his resolve to develop all parts of the State.

The five Justices who sat at the Appeal Court and led by Justice Uzo Ndukwe-Anyanwu declared Okowa as duly elected governor of the state.