Appeal Court validates Lalong’s election

The Court of Appeal sitting in Jos, Plateau State, on Friday affirmed the victory of Governor Simon Lalong in the state governorship election held on March 9.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Jeremiah Useni, challenging the governor’s victory in the election for lack of merit.

The state election petitions tribunal had also validated Lalong’s victory over the petitioners’ inability to prove their allegation of non-compliance with the Electoral Act and votes manipulation against the respondents.`

Listed as respondents in the case were Lalong, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

 

