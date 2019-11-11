Appeal Court validates Dapo Abiodun’s victory

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, has dismissed the case brought before it by the candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement, Hon. Abdulkabir Akinlade, against the governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Prince Dapo Abiodun in the last governorship election held in the state, as having no merit and has been struck out.

Reading the lead judgment, Hon. Justice Muhammed Ambi-Usi Danjuma disclosed that the 10 grounds filed by the Allied Peoples Movement challenging the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun has no merit and that the two respondents are overruled because of lack of merit.

“The respective objections raised by the two respondents are overruled and the emotions have no remit, answers to them are sustained and the two motions are dismissed, ” he said.

In his remarks, the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Yemi Sanusi said that the judgment has said it all, adding that the party will be well prepared to defend its mandate if the need arises for it.

“The judgment says it all, in this part of the world, nobody accepts defeat, we will not be surprised if they move from here to the Supreme Court and we are ready, anytime they want to see us, they will meet us there,” he said.

Reacting to the judgment, the lead counsel to the All Progressives Congress and Governor Dapo Abiodun, Barrister Wale Habeeb Ajayi, appreciated the court for delivering the judgment in good time, saying that the judgment has shown that governor Dapo Abiodun is the governor of Ogun State by lawful votes.

Ajayi added that all the complaints about non-qualification as a result of delivering false affidavit was not applicable and allegations were seen to be frivolous by the court.

“We must appreciate the court for delivering the judgment in good time, elections have been held and winners as emerged and we must learn to accept defeat in all circumstances, there was no reason why we should be in this appeal but thank God the court of appeal has delivered its judgment in Favour of the respondent and have equally confirmed that Prince Dapo Abiodun is the governor of Ogun State by lawful votes.

“That all the complaints about non-qualification as a result of delivering false affidavit are not applicable, in other words, those allegations are frivolous and the court has so passed,” he said.

The Director-General, Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organization (DACO) and former deputy governor of Ogun State, Prince Segun Adesegun disclosed that the election was one that was well fought for by the people, adding that with the court judgment, the governor who has stated well will now be more relaxed to do the job of governance.

The Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly. Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo noted that the judiciary has played its role the way it should be played, adding that the judgment will aid the governor to continue with the good work it has started in the state.

