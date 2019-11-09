Appeal Court upholds Sanwo-Olu’s election

…Dismisses LP, AD’s appeals for lacking in merit

… Court describes appeal as “Dead on Arrival”

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Court of Appeal in Lagos on Saturday dismissed an appeal filed by Labour Party (LP) challenging the judgment of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which affirmed the election of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Governor of Lagos State.

The Appellate Court, in a unanimous decision, held that the appeal lodged by Labour Party lacked merit and “sank never to rise again, even on appeal.”

Labour Party and its governorship candidate, Mr Ifagbemi Awamaridi, had appealed the judgment of Election Petition Tribunal delivered on September 23, 2019, insisting that Governor Sanwo-Olu was not qualified to contest the election held in March 2019, and that the Governor did not win the election.

The respondents are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Sanwo-Olu, All Progressives Congress (APC), INEC Residential Electoral Commissioner, the Returning Officer for the Lagos State Governorship Election, the State’s Commissioner of Police and the Nigerian Army.

But Justice Hannatu Sankey, who read the lead judgement of the five-man panel of Justices of Appeal Court, specifically affirmed the decisions reached by the Governorship Tribunal.

According to the Court, the appellant (Labour Party) failed to produce any oral or documentary evidence through witnesses and other channels to establish the fact that Governor Sanwo-Olu was not qualified to contest the election or did not win the Governorship election.

Vanguard News Nigeria.