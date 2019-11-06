Appeal Court sacks Senate spokesman, Adeyeye

Ben Agande – Kaduna

The court of appeal sitting in Kaduna has nullified the election of spokesman of the Senate, Senator Dayo Adeyeye and order the independent National Electoral Commission to issue certificate of returns to his challenger, Senator Biodun Olujimi.

The election Tribunal had nullified the declaration of Dayo Adeyeye as the winner of the Ekiti South Senatorial election held on February 23 and declared Senator Biodun Olujimi as the authentic winner.

Dissatisfied with the outcome of the tribunal Judgement, Adeyeye who was once the spokesman of the People’s Democratic Party and an ardent critic of the All Progressives Congress, APC approached the court of Appeal to set aside the judgement of the Tribunal.

But in a judgement delivered on Wednesday in Kaduna state, , Justice Uzor Anyanwu upheld the judgment of the tribunal and ordered INEC to issue certificate of return to Senator Biodun Olujimi.

It will e recalled that the independent National Electoral Commission had declared Dayo Adeyeye of the All Progressive Congress as winner of the February 23 , 2019 National Assembly election.

Senator Olujimi who was incumbent senator representing the senatorial district during the election challenged the result at the tribunal on the grounds that she scored the highest number of votes cast.

In her petition, Senator Olujimi asked the tribunal to nullify Adeyeye’s victory on the grounds that the election was marred by massive irregularities .

Senator Adeyeye was until few weeks to the election a member of the Peoples Democratic Party where he served as its spokesman and was one of the fiercest critics of the APC.

But following his disagreement with the then leadership of the party in Ekiti State, he jumped ship and joined the APC where he was given the ticket to contest for the Ekiti South Senatorial district election.

Vanguard News