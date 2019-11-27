Appeal Court ruling: Tambuwal’s associates call for peace, collaboration in Sokoto

By Ndujihe Clifford

Associates and friends of the Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, have hailed his victory at the Appeal Court, as a “victory for the ordinary masses of Sokoto who stood by him at the last governorship election in the state, in spite of the stiff opposition.”

READ ALSO:

The Appeal Court sitting in Sokoto had on Friday, November 22, upheld the judgment of the election petition tribunal affirming Tambuwal’s election as the validly elected governor of the state.

On October 2, the tribunal in a unanimous judgement, dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress, APC and its governorship candidate, Ahmed Aliyu, challenging the governor’s victory at the March 9, 2019 poll.

Reacting to the Appeal court judgement, the governor’s friends under the aegis of Media Associates of Tambuwal (MAT), a bi-partisan group of media friends of the Governor, attributed the victory to “Governor Tambuwal’s resilience in upholding the core principles of democracy that prioritize the wellbeing and common good of the people.”

MAT, in a statement in Abuja, signed by its National Coordinator, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, called on the governor to “resist unnecessary distractions, going forward, and focus on galvanizing the entire people of Sokoto state for the all-important task of peace and trust building in the overall interest of peace and development of the state.

“This important affirmation of the renewed leadership mandate given to you, Your Excellency, as ordained by the almighty God and through the overwhelming support of the good people of Sokoto, comes with higher expectations and bigger responsibilities.

“We therefore, urge you to roll up your sleeves and get to work, in furtherance of your people-oriented programmes in education, agriculture, healthcare, women and youth development, with the deliberate aim of wealth creation that would add value to the lives of the people and the state in general.

“As a true democrat that you are, given your pedigree and experience a lawyer and a top notch legislator, who understands the dynamics of representation in a democracy, the whole state is your constituency and we urge you to be a Servant-Leader to all, in your usual infectious humility.

“Extend hands of fellowship to all, irrespective of political affiliation and continue to treat all with equal respect and love, a trait that has endeared you to many and won you admirers across the nation. Remember that all eyes and every step you take, going forward will be documented for posterity.”

Delivering its judgement on Friday, the chairman of the appeal panel, Justice Hussaini Mukhtar, dismissed all the six grounds of appeal filed by the APC candidate and finally dismissed the case.

The appellate court also dismissed the PDP’s cross-appeal, challenging the qualification of the APC candidate to contest the election.

The tribunal led by Justice Bawale Abdullahi held that the petitioners failed to adduce credible evidence to prove their case.

Vanguard