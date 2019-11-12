Appeal Court ruling: Loyibo congratulates Omo-Agege, Akpabio

By Perez Brisibe

Foremost Niger Delta leader and traditional prime minister of Tuomo kingdom in Delta and Bayelsa States, Chief Mike Loyibo, has congratulated the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio on their electoral victories at the court of appeal.

Chief Loyibo in separate statements, Monday, described both men as visionary leaders with burning desire and utmost commitment for development of the Niger Delta region in line with the developmental agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his message to Omo-Agege, the traditional prime minister said: “We the leaders in the Niger Delta region have never doubted your capability to strategically position the South-South for greatness viz-a-viz the support you received from the people of Delta Central during the last general election.

“The ruling by the appellate court is a further conviction to validate the mandate given to you by the people who have always seen you as the political messiah with purposeful leadership and direction of the APC in the South-South.”

For Akpabio, he said: “Having laid a concrete foundation for development to thrive on in Akwa Ibom State as governor, you performed excellently well as senator even though some persons tried to stop your legislative representation through the back door.

“It is on record that everywhere you find yourself, you stand out in excellence and the judiciary has again established this truth that you are indeed the leader of the people.”

