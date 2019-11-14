Appeal Court Ruling: Gov Emmanuel reaffirms commitment to service

…Offers an olive branch to the opposition

Governor Udom Emmanuel has affirmed his determination to run a Christ-centric government which will be transparent, accountable and dedicated to serving Akwa Ibom people.

The governor made this known while fielding questions with newsmen on Wednesday at the Victor Attah International Airport on the outcome of the Appeal Court ruling upholding his victory at the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

Mr Emmanuel who dedicated the victory to God and the entire Akwa Ibom people explained that the Appeal Court ruling was a re-affirmation of our faith in God.

His words, “I want to dedicate the victory to the Almighty God and also thank the entire Akwa Ibom people for all their support, I think we had the best election ever; it was exceptionally free and fair. So what the Appeal Court has done today is just to reaffirm what we all know, our faith in God and believe in our people”.

According to him, the victory is a call to duty in line with the trust reposed on him by the people of the state, maintaining that “to whom much is given, much is expected”.

Furthermore, the state chief executive officer said “I promise that we’ll do our very best, never to

disappoint our people. We’ll run a very Christ-centric government, transparent and accountable government, laden with integrity and full service to our people, selfless style of government”, he assured.

Meanwhile, a press statement released by Gov. Emmanuel’s Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, appreciated the people for their faith in the governor’s capacity and passion to turn the state into an industrialized hub and the attendant job and wealth creation opportunities.

It read in parts, “today, the Appeal Court sitting in Calabar overwhelmingly reaffirmed the victory you gave me at the March 9th, 2019 Gubernatorial elections. I am hugely indebted to you my dear people for your support and prayers and of course, our ONLY GOD who made this all possible.

“Together, we will continue to re-write the Akwa Ibom story and show the world that where the passion is right, great things can happen”.

The governor magnanimously offered an olive branch to the APC governorship candidate, Mr. Nsima Ekere and his party to join his government to build a strong and viral state, saying “I extend my hands of fellowship to my brothers and sisters on the other side of the political divide to join hands with me to build an economically viable state where our people’s standard of living will be improved significantly”.

Vanguard