Appeal Court judgment: Ibadan Mogajis rally support for Makinde

By Adeola Badru

In support of the Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde, the Council of İbadan Mogajis (Chiefs) has urged him to keep his focus on the good service he is rendering to the state, despite the controversy engineered by some political forces in respect of the ruling of the Court of Appeal on the petition filed against his election.

The solidarity was on the heel of the Appeal Court judgment that upheld the

prayers of the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Oyo State, Mr Bayo Adelabu, challenging the victory of Governor Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general election.

The Mogajis, who paid a solidarity visit to the governor in his office, expressed confidence that the people of Ibadanland and by extension, Oyo State, were solidly behind his efforts aimed at developing the nooks and crannies of the state.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the council, also known as Authentic Mogajis, asked the Governor Makinde not to waiver in taking the state to greater heights.

Mogaji Abdujelil Adanla, who spoke on behalf of the chiefs said that the governor should not be distracted, adding that his mandate cannot be tampered with or stolen.

Mogaji Adanla said the other Mogajis were solidly behind his government, urging him to remain committed to delivering the dividends of democracy.

The Mogajis also displayed placards with inscriptions such as “Say no to Colonialism in Democracy,” “Our mandate is not for sale,” among others.

ln his remarks, Governor Makinde appreciated the Council of Mogajis for their love and support towards his administration.

He assured the people of Oyo State that the mandate they gave to him would not be stolen by anybody.

He said: “It is pleasing seeing the Mogajis. Those who are willing to shake our mandate should note that this is Oyo State. And as our people say, “Ajisebi Oyo laari, Oyo kii se bi enikan” (Oyo is perpetually a Pacesetter, it doesn’t imitate anyone).

He added: “The Appellate Court judgement has nothing to do with the will and mandate given to me by the people. So, there is no need for people to entertain fear.”

“The margin of defeat in the March 9 Governorship election is too wide for anybody to overlook.”

He asked the people of the state to remain law-abiding and to go on with their lawful businesses.

Governor Makinde further said that his administration would not relent in its effort to better the lives of the people of Oyo State through the provision of social amenities.

The Mogajis who were present during the visit include: Mogaji Abass Oloko, Mogaji Kobomoj, Mogaji Olasomi Ademola; Mogaji Elekuro, Mogaji Adanla Jelili, Mogaji Oko-Are; Mogaji Ifalere Fagbenro, Mogaji Oke-Odo; Mogaji Musibau Dada, Mogaji Dada-Adeoyo and Mogaji Olawale Oladoja, Mogaji Akinsola, Labinran Quarters.

