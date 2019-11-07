Appeal Court affirms El-Rufai’s victory

The Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna on Thursday upheld the election of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State in the March 9th Gubernatorial Election.

In a judgement delivered by the five-man panel of the Appeal Court Thursday, the judges unanimous my upheld the decision of the tribunal and declared El-Rufai as the duly elected governor of Kaduna State.

Justice Olumuyiwa Aburu who delivered the judgement dismissed the petition of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Isah Ashiru for lacking in merit.

The Appellate Court held that the PDP candidate could not prove his allegations of massive rigging and other electoral irregularities levied against the governor at the poll.

Vanguard News Nigeria.