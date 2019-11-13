Vanguard Logo

Appeal Court affirms Benue Speaker’s election and another

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Court of Appeal sitting in Makurdi has affirmed the victory of the Speaker of Benue State Assembly, Mr. Titus Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who represents Kyan State Constituency in the Assembly.

The court in its judgment on Wednesday upheld an earlier ruling of the National/State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal which dismissed the petition of Mr. Gwaza Ujamatyu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The APC candidate had challenged the outcome of the poll alleging over-voting and non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2010(as amended).

The Appeal Court in the judgment delivered by Justice E. Ekanem held that the appeal lacked merit and accordingly dismissed it.

Reacting to the outcome of the appeal, Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Mr. Terkimbi Akaaka said: “it is a true reflection of the wishes of the masses.”

On his part, the APC candidate who said the political contest was not war added: “I have fought a good fight, it is an election matter; it is not a war situation.”

In the same vein, the appellate court also dismissed an appeal filed by Mr. Chris Usombu of the APC challenging the decision of the tribunal which upheld the election of Mr. Kuranen Yagba of the PDP representing as Logo State Constituency.

