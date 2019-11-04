Apostle Suleman considers standing in as surety for Sowore

Breaking News
Apostle Suleman considers standing as surety for Sowore

Apostle Johnson Suleman President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide has considered standing as surety for Convener, #RevolutionNow, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

The apostle disclosed this on Monday on his official verified Twitter handle.

He expressed concerns that though Sowore had hurt many people in the past — including Suleman himself — he is of the opinion that Sowore should not be allowed to “rot where he is.”

He wrote:  “Am really worried that nobody is ready to stand surety for .. yes he has hurt a lot of people, me inclusive. But do we focus on that and let his rot where he is wvwn if he caused it in a situation like this what will christ do?.am ‘considering’ standing bail for him”.


Sowore is a former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 presidential election and founder of an online news agency Sahara Reporters, he arrested by the Department of Security Services on August 3, 2019, for alleged treason after calling for a protest tagged #RevolutionNow

