APC thanks Kogi people for ignoring PDP’s ethnic Politics

The All Progressives Congress APC has thanked “the good people of Kogi and Bayelsa States over the Party’s resounding victories in the Governorship elections”, saying it was appreciative of the decision of Kogi people to ignore the ethnic politics of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

The ruling party said “the PDP must begin to address itself to the new reality that votes are beginning to count. PDP’s retrogressive tactics of massive thumb printing, ballot box snatching, vote-buying, thuggery, violence and other illegal schemes will no longer win elections for them”.

While congratulating its “teeming supporters and members for the hard-fought and well-deserved election victories”, the APC equally said its victory in Bayelsa was very significant as it broke the chains of PDP’s decades of retrogressive rule.

“In Kogi, our great party is delighted that the good people of the state ignored the propaganda and clannish campaigns of the opposition and reelected our candidate, Governor Yahaya Bello. We cannot thank the Kogi electorate enough.

“Our Party’s victory in Bayelsa State is even more of a landmark. Against all odds and in defiance of the established but retrogressive political order since 1999, Bayelsans decided through their votes to overwhelmingly elect our governorship candidate, David Lyon.

“Bayelsans decided to ditch the disastrous regime of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and pitch their tent with a progressive platform. This a sacred trust our candidate and party will not take for granted”, the APC said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

It said although, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has declared the senatorial election in Kogi West district inconclusive, “we are confident that when the supplementary election is held, our candidate, Senator Smart Adeyemi will reclaim his earlier stolen mandate”.

The party also “expressed profound appreciations to President Muhammadu Buhari for his moral support for our candidates; the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, our governors and other party leaders for their support and distinguished presence at our rallies in Kogi and Bayelsa; the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Muhammadu Buhari; wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo for rallying massive support during the final grand rally in Lokoja, Kogi State.

“We appreciate the tireless efforts of our National Campaign Councils for Kogi and Bayelsa, headed by the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai and Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar respectively.

“We dedicate our Party’s election successes to the good people of the two states, with a solemn promise that our victorious candidates would justify the confidence reposed in them.

“Finally, there remains much to be done in ensuring the sanctity of our electioneering process, particularly partisan approach to elections”, the APC declared.

