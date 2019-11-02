APC suspends Edo Assembly member-elect, Vincent Uwadia, over disregard for party directives

Urges INEC to commence recall process

The Okada East Ward of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ovia North East Local Government Area, has suspended the member-elect to represent the ward in the Edo State House of Assembly, Mr. Vincent Uwadia, over his disregard for the party’s directives.

They urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence the process of recall of Mr. Vincent Uwadia as the elected member representing Ovia North East Constituency 2 in Edo State Assembly in accordance with the 1999 Nigeria Constitution as amended.

The suspension of Uwadia was contained in a resolution by executive members of the APC in Okada East Ward and signed by the Chairman, APC, Ovia North East Local Government Area, High Chief Amb. Etinosa Ighodaro.

The APC said the suspension of the member-elect was as a result of the continued absence of Mr. Vincent Uwadia from the assembly, noting, “This resolution condemns the continued absence of Mr. Vincent Uwadia, elected on the platform of our party, the APC to represent Ovia North East Constituency 2 in Edo State House of Assembly.”

The party said members of the APC in Okada East Ward have been denied representation at the assembly contrary to the provision of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which makes it mandatory for each constituency to have representatives in the State House of Assembly for ease of development.

“Mr Vincent Uwadia, along with other APC members were elected on February 23, 2019. He has been absent for several months and failed to represent us for the purpose that he was elected,” they said.

The continued absence of Mr. Vincent Uwadia at the State Assembly, according to the party, is responsible for setbacks suffered by the people in all the seven (7) Wards from Ovia North East Constituency II.

The APC in Okada East Ward, Ovia North East LGA decried the continued absence of Mr. Vincent Uwadia from the State Assembly and condemned his refusal to attend a meeting fixed for October 15, 2019, which was convened to appeal and direct him to resume sitting, noting, “His refusal is an expression of intolerance that is contradictory to the values that define the people of Ovia North East LGA and Okada East in particular.”

