The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has commended the PDP-led leadership in the state for cancelling bogus allowances to past political leaders of the state.

The party spoke through Alhaji Sani Gwamna, its Vice-Chairman in the Central Senatorial District.

Gwamna, who spoke with newsmen shortly after the APC party’s meeting on Saturday in Gusau, suggested that monies saved from repealing the pension law should be channelled into development projects.

Gov Matawalle had, on Wednesday, passed into law a bill cancelling bogus pensions for former Deputy Governors, their deputies, Speakers, and other officials of the state legislature.

Gwamna, while describing the step as “commendable”, said that the money saved from the repealed pensions law should be channelled into opening up the rural areas to improve the lives of the people.

On current happenings in the state, Gwamna alleged that security personnel were “being used by politicians in power to achieve selfish interests”.

“We have remained law-abiding, but our members are being subjected to intimidation, harassment and threats by law enforcement agents. This is becoming a cause for concern.

“We know there are offices of security agencies; as law-abiding citizens, we are ready to go to these offices when invited on any issue, but when security men arrest our members without due process, that will not be fair.”

Contacted over the allegations, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Police Command in Zamfara, Mr Shehu Mohammed, said that he was not aware of such happenings.

“Did they give you the names of those arrested? I am asking because I have no information to that effect, but l will enquire and get back to you,” Mohammed told NAN..

