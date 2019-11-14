APC governors renew demand for convocation of NEC meeting

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Mr. Salihu Lukman, on Thursday, urged the leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) to advise the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to convene National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

Lukman, who made the call at a news conference in Abuja, said the NEC meeting became necessary as it would assist in addressing crises in APC states, mismanagement of elections and affairs of the party.

The PGF director-general recalled that Oshiomhole had on May 10, 2018, made declaration speech that he would ensure that all organs of the party regularly meet to promote internal democracy as stipulated by the party’s constitution.

He said: “For instance, article 25 of APC constitution provides that National Convention shall be held once in two years, NEC meeting holds every quarter and National Working Committee (NWC) meeting once every month.”

Lukman, who said the party held its last NEC meeting in August 2018, added that all party leaders must insist that the NEC meeting should be convened.

He recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had appealed to the party’s leadership to institutionalise the party’s by following its rules.

According to him, Oshiomhole should be fair to President Buhari because the President has promised not to interfere with the affairs of the party and demonstrated confidence in the ability of party’s leaders to manage its affairs.

The party officials also made a similar demand on Wednesday. (NAN)

Vanguard