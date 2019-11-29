APC Crisis: Edo APC dissociates self from South South caucus meeting

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissociated itself from the proposed meeting of the South-South caucus of the party in Abuja, saying that it was called without due consultation with leaders of the party in the zone.

A statement by the State chairman of the party in Benin, Mr Anselm Ojezu stated that the meeting should be held in the zone and not at the private office of the suspended National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to a notice of meeting of members of the South-south caucus of our party scheduled to take place at the private office of the suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Members are by this medium advised to ignore this notice and refrain from attending the meeting which was called without due consultation of the leaders of our party in the zone.”

He explained that the state chapter of the party has “learnt that the purpose of the meeting is to procure and pass a vote of confidence on the embattled national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, among other sinister motives.

“This is in spite of the series of “No Confidence” votes earlier passed by all the relevant organs of the Party in his home state where it matters the most.

“A proper meeting of the caucus members within the boundaries of the South-south region of Nigeria should be convened in due course, after due consultation with the leaders of the zone.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.