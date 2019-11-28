APC condemns alleged arrest of members in Zamfara

The Zamfara chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the alleged arrest and detention of its members in the state.

The state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Lawal Liman, condemned the action in Gusau on Thursday while meeting with the 14 local government chairmen of the party in the state.

Also read:

He described the arrests as a political witch hunt by the state government.

Liman noted that members of the party have been facing harassment, intimidation and threats from the government.

According to him, the meeting was summoned to discuss various issues affecting the party, especially the current challenges of harassment and intimidation that members of the party are facing in the state.

“I commend APC members in the state for their resilience in supporting the party in spite of the threats, intimidation and harassment from the present administration in the state under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“I am appealing to members of the APC in Zamfara to consider the challenges as a test from God.

“We are not discouraged on what is happening to our members, APC supporters remain intact in Zamfara under the leadership of Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari”, he said.

“You know it is normal in politics members of the opposition parties to face such challenges; in spite of the challenges, APC maintains its position as the strongest political party in this state”, he added.

Liman called on the courts and security agencies in the state to avoid being used by politicians.

He said the APC members will continue to play politics in line with the provisions of the constitution and will remain law-abiding and avoid anything that would lead to disruption of peace and stability in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state Secretary, APC Publicity Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Danmalikin-Gidangoga was arraigned on Tuesday before Upper Shariah Court 1, Gusau, over alleged defamation and incitement,

The Court also on Wednesday remanded the immediate past Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Bello Dankande over alleged kidnapping and cattle rustling charges.

Vanguard