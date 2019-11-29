APC Caucus Picks Omo-Agege as South-South Leader

The South-South caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday chose the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, as the leader of the party in the region.

The choice of Omo-Agege as leader of the party in the geopolitical zone was made known by the South South zonal chairman of the party, Mr. Hilliard Eta.

He further stated that” Distinguished Senator Omo-Agege was unanimously chosen as the political leader of the South South Zone by the Caucus.

“The zonal party caucus also passed a vote of implicit confidence on the leadership of the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“The zonal caucus working committee shall set up reconciliation committees to complement the work of the national reconciliation committee for Rivers State, Edo State and Cross River State.

Present at the meeting was the Deputy President of the Senate, His Excellency Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the South South zonal Chairman, Mr. Hilliard Eta, among other leaders of the party from the zone.

