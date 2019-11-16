APC candidate commends INEC for peaceful conduct of election

Emem Idio – Yenagoa

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State Chief David Lyon, has described the ongoing election in the state as peaceful.

Lyon, who cast his vote at Olugbobiri Ward 4, Unit 1, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state at 1:18 p.m., said he was sure of victory and sue for peace in the state.

He also warned against any attempt to disrupt the poll.

The APC candidate also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the election and advised the people to remain peaceful throughout the exercise.

Lyon said: “Today process is very peaceful. I have seen what INEC has been doing all this while. It is going very peacefully and that’s what we are advising everyone to go peacefully and vote.

“Go with your card to your units, vote and leave the place, not to come and create a problem, but guide your vote that’s what we are telling everybody.”

Vanguard