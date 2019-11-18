APC awaits Buhari’s nod for NEC meeting Friday

By Omeiza Ajayi

Barring any last-minute change, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC would Friday hold an emergency meeting of its National Executive Committee NEC.

The meeting which would focus on several issues afflicting the party would only hold if the President gives his approval. As at Monday evening, the party’s leadership was yet to secure approval of President Muhammadu Buhari but a party official said the president was favourably disposed to having the meeting.

The party official who pleaded anonymity said the proposed NEC meeting which would be preceded by a meeting of the National Caucus would discuss several issues including the numerous vacancies existing in the National Working Committee NWC.

He said; “The NWC has lost nearly half of its members either due to appointments or to suspensions. The crisis in the States, including Edo, is there. You would recall that the party had suspended the Ondo state governor and some senators in the heat of the last general elections. These issues need to be revisited and decisive decisions are taken by the NEC,” he said.

Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum PGF, Salihu Moh. Lukman had recently the NWC to convene a meeting of the National Executive Committee NEC saying the NWC is a shadow of itself, having lost many of its members and yet has refused to replace them.

“Somehow, unfortunately, the National Executive Committee NEC of the party, which is the organ vested with the statutory responsibility of responding to all these challenges appear to be suspended. The last time it met was August 2018. In its place, the National Working Committee NWC, which is an administrative organ with the responsibility of implementing decisions of NEC and other higher organs seems to have usurped the powers of NEC.

“Sadly, even the NWC, as at today, is a shadow of itself, as it has lost many members either on accounts of appointment into government or controversial suspension. For instance, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Deputy National Chairman (South) is today a Minister of the Federal Republic. Sen. Lawal Shuaibu, Deputy National Chairman (North) is allegedly suspended. Alh. Inuwa Abdulkadir, National Vice Chairman (North West) is similarly suspended.

“We may recall that in June 2019, the NWC allegedly suspended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu SAN. During the 2019 general elections, on accounts of the roles of former Governors Rochas Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun against the candidates of the party, they were similarly suspended. Whether all these actions are permissible by provisions of the APC’s constitution is highly contestable.

“Why should all these be allowed to happen? Why is it impossible to convene a NEC or even National Caucus meetings, which are supposed to hold every quarter to resolve all these issues?

“In the current circumstance, nothing short of a NEC or National Caucus meeting of the party can resolve all our increasing organizational challenges as a party”, Lukman had stated.

