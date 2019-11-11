APC accuses PDP led Govt. of plunging Delta into N600bn debt

…..As PDP keeps mum

Perez Brisibe, Ughelli

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC have accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP led government of Delta State of allegedly plunging the state into a debt of over N600billion naira.

The party in a statement over the weekend while citing the 2018 Economic Confidential report which placed Delta as second most indebted state in the local debt stock in the country, alleged that the monies borrowed by the state government have found itself in private pockets of some contractors who are used as fronts to siphon these monies for greedy stalwarts of the PDP led government of Delta State.

Though the publicity secretary of the PDP in the state, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza declined commenting on the matter when contacted, the statement by the APC which was signed by the party’s publicity secretary, Sylvester Imonina, said it is worried over what it described as the incessant and questionable borrowings of the PDP led government of Delta State stressing that Deltans are disturbed over the huge and slavery debts hanging over the State.

The party while questioning the N15bn loan request by the state government presented for approval on the floor of the state house of assembly, said: “Two days ago, immediately the 2020 budget was laid before the Delta State House of Assembly, a letter, requesting the consent of the House of Assembly for a loan of N15, 000.000.000.00 was read to the House.

“According to the report of Economic Confidential, as at 2018, Delta State was the second most indebted State in Nigeria. That is, by December 2018, the external debt of Delta State was N251, 589bn, while the internal debt of the State is N228, 805bn.

“From available information, as at today, the debt profile of Delta State is over N600billion. To all conscientious Deltans, these questionable and unwarranted debts are economically crippling.

“Though, unlike Lagos State said to be the first on the table of indebtedness, there are no meaningful projects to show for the monies borrowed whereas, projects they (Delta state government) claim to have done or doing cannot stand the test of time, nor are they economically viable in the state.”

