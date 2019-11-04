…Traffic robbers return

…Federal task team blames it on influx of trucks, dilapidated road infrastructure

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

There seems to be no respite in sight as residents and motorists continued to lament their plights following standstill traffic situation on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, occasioned by a high influx of trucks and articulated vehicles in the axis.

As a result of the gridlock, traffic robbers have seized the opportunity to return to their nefarious activities as they rob motorists and commuters of their valuables.

Security agents have attributed the high daily movement of trucks into the state to lift products from Apapa Ports and haulage purposes as being responsible for the current traffic gridlock experienced in the axis.

According to report, the activities of the trucks on highway and bridges have resulted in the spread of the gridlock witnessed within Apapa and environs.

Men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Federal Road Safety Corps, and Police who were drafted to maintain law and order watched haplessly, as truck drivers defied all rules and regulations.

On Sunday, October 3, 2019, motorists were held up in traffic for hours along Apapa Oshodi Expressway with trucks and articulated vehicles taking up every available space on the highway.

Traffic robbers have also returned to the road dispossessing victims, even in the broad daylight.

One of the editors of Vanguard was also attacked late Saturday night after close of work. His mobile phones and other valuables were stolen at gunpoint around Mile-2- Agboju axis.

Vice-Chairman of the Presidential Task Team, Kayode Opeifa, in his reaction, blamed the gridlock and present situation on poor road infrastructure.

According to him, “The situations report at the exit road from coconut outward Sifax Trinity since last week the contractor, Hitech working on the constructions of the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway have failed in ensuring proper palliatives on the alternative roads despite the promise made before commencement of the road work, and with all the robust being excavated along the construction sites that could have been better to fill in all those potholes has been washed away by the persistent rainfall and influx of trucks..

“Officials of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Petroleum Product Marketing Company, PPMC, after being contacted were yet to fully respond as to what is going on as I speak.

“Also, Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD and NUPENG have also refused to respond. Something definitely is going on than we don’t know. But we will continue to manage the situation till it gets better. We are focused.”

Also, one of the officers of the task team who did not want his name mentioned, said, “It is majorly due to the unregulated and increase of petroleum tankers in Apapa.

“They have crippled businesses in Apapa and the Port. Ask the resident of Apapa, it’s almost a return to the dark days. Just putting the record straight,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.