Anybody free to dream about 2023, say APC governors

By Omeiza Ajayi

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have said they are not disturbed about the purported campaigns by some of their party men ahead of the 2023 general elections, declaring that since every human sleeps, no one can stop the other from dreaming.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated this on Thursday at a meeting with spokespersons and Commissioners of Information of all APC-controlled states held at the secretariat of the Progressive Governors Forum PGF in Abuja.

The governor who was represented by his deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat said the party was also working towards developing a standard communication template for all APC states in order to effectively project the ideals of the party within and outside Nigeria.

“Everybody sleeps. So, it is okay to dream. The reality is that INEC will come up with time tables and that means that whatever people do, it may work and it may not work. I have not seen any campaign office in Lagos and in Kaduna but that does not mean that they may not exist. But that is the essence of democracy, we all signed up for constitutional democracy which means that I have the right to gather anybody together and say that I want to be president. As long as my activities do not negatively affect any other human being, then it is okay”, he said.

The PGF also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday’s decision of the Supreme Court which reaffirmed his victory at the last Presidential Election.

Noting that President Buhari’s victory is important to Nigeria’s democracy, the governors advised the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP and its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to know that there is an end to every election and all litigations.

“We want to congratulate Mr President and the leader of our party for the Supreme Court decision to uphold his election. We think this is important for our democracy, we think the Judicial arm has done its job and then we can focus fully on governance. The other party should also understand that elections must come and go, somebody will win, somebody will not, this is the time to move forward and to all come together as Nigerians and continue to build our country,” the PGF said.

The APC governors particularly took a swipe at Atiku and the PDP for faulting the integrity of the apex court justices, saying both the opposition party and its presidential candidate had no reason going to court if they knew they would not agree with its judgment.

“Why did they (Atiku/PDP) go to the court if they didn’t believe in it? They went to court to file a case, why did they go there to file the case when they believe the courts don’t have what it takes to deliver justice? I think that is ridiculous. We all went there, but because you don’t like the outcome, because you cannot prove your case, you don’t need to desecrate the institution. Our judges have been at the head of other countries’ judiciary; The Gambia and other places, so why will a party desecrate that institution because they lost a case? I think that is so very unfair. Why do you go to a house, when you don’t believe in that house?”, the governors queried.

Speaking on the essence of the meeting, Dr Hamzat said Buhari “We deliberated on programmes that the various APC states are embarking on, how to better improve our communication strategies in engaging our citizens. It is okay to do a lot of things, but it is equally important for citizens to know what we are doing and why we are doing it.

We believe that as a party, our template must be standard and broad so that each state can adapt it. There must be some synergy you will see the difference very soon. We believe that we need to keep improving on how we communicate with our citizens.

“Then we did some peer review; there are things that some states are doing exceedingly well, which some other states have to learn from. Those are basically the things we deliberated on. The essence for us is how do we continue to deliver services to the citizens of our states and of course, our country?”

