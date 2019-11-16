Antonio Conte receives anonymous letter and bullet in post

Inter Milan have revealed they received a threatening letter containing a bullet in the post but denied manager Antonio Conte was the target.

Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera had reported that the former Chelsea manager had received the letter to his home address, but Inter have denied that took place.

Meanwhile, Conte’s wife Elisabetta Muscarello wrote on social media: “For the record: the story of the bullet is a hoax!”

“In relation to the news published today, Inter Milan states that Antonio Conte did not personally receive any threatening letters and, consequently, he did not go in person to file a complaint,” the club statement said.

“It was the club that received a letter and, as is the practice in this kind of situation, it contacted the competent authorities.”

Conte took over from Luciano Spalletti at Inter in the summer and has guided them to second, behind his former club Juventus, at the top of Serie A.

Source: Sky Sports

