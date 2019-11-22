Anti-graft War: The corrupt no longer flaunt stolen wealth ― Magu

The Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, on Friday said the fight against corruption was on a positive trajectory as corrupt elements no longer flaunt their ill-gotten wealth as was the case in the past.

Magu stated this at the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja, while fielding questions from journalists during the graduation and certificate/award-giving ceremony in honour of delegates of the Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission, LACC who completed a two-week training course on advance economic and financial crimes investigation.

“Corruption is no longer business as usual as you see in the past where people flaunt wealth recklessly especially corrupt Nigerians who block the entire streets of South Africa and the United Kingdom for parties.

“We are determined to deny the looters of our treasury the pleasure of enjoying the looted wealth and that’s why we continue to seize the money from them.

“We have trained these Liberian Anti-Corruption officers and equipped them with the requisite knowledge that will help them fight corruption in their country, Liberia,

“And it is our hope that more African Countries will follow their steps to come and receive similar training which is aimed at ridding Africa of Corruption,” Magu said.

Ambassador Al-Hassan Conteh, the Liberian Ambassador to Nigeria in his remark said “on behalf of the President of Liberia, I would like to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR for granting the request of President George Weah for a bilateral partnership programme between the Liberian Anti-corruption Commission, LACC and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in capacity development, technical assistance and information exchange.”

The Leader of the course participants Isaac Chea Davies on behalf of the delegation thanked the EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, the Commandant, EFCC Academy, Prof. Ladi Hamalai and the directing staff for the support and hospitality they enjoyed during their stay.

The EFCC Director, Organizational support, Dr Aminu Gusau in his remark, said: “any attempt to deviate from practising what you have been taught is a betrayal of the trust placed on you by your Country and Nigeria that has invested so much in training you.”

The Commandant of the EFCC Academy, Professor Hamalai urged the participants to adopt more of preventive measures than reactive in the fight against corruption. “Public engagement is very important. I urge you as you go back home to engage the civil society organizations to ensure prevention which is a very important component of curbing corruption,” she said.

