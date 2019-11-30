Anthony Joshua vs Ruiz rematch: How Joshua can stop Ruiz, by Oboh

By Jacob Ajom

December 7, just seven days away, bears a lot of significance to Anglo-British boxer, Anthony Joshua. That day holds the key to his rebirth as a paid pugilist or a dive into the bottomless abyss of global boxing. Since his defeat and loss of three belts to Andy Ruiz Jnr early this year, Joshua, a former Olympic champion has not fought again. Rather, he has been preparing for the rematch, in an effort to get back at Ruiz, correct the mistakes that brought about his loss in their first fight and reclaim his titles. That defines Joshua’s mission to Saudi Arabia and underscores the importance of that day in his life.

On arrival in Ryadh, the Saudi capital last week, the former champion said he was determined to give the Mexican-American an iconic match that would leave the boxing world asking for more. He looked relaxed and focused as he strode about in the expansive arrival hall of the Saudi airport.

In the build-up to the epic clash, Ruiz has also been training and pulling a lot of stunts in order to unsettle Joshua’s camp. There has been news of his weight reduction and plan to be lighter and faster when they meet. His preparation has been top-notch. Ruiz camp believes their man would finally pull the wool off the eyes of pundits who still feel Ruiz “stole” the titles from Joshua, and have remained unconvinced about his surprise victory over the former champion, despite the no-nonsense approach he adopted in the first fight.

Raising alarm over what he perceived as “Ruiz’s mind game”, former British and Commonwealth Light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh said he was uncomfortable about Joshua’s chances, even as he prays for his victory in the December 7 fight. “I am a big fan of Joshua but I still have my doubts,” Oboh insisted, in a chat with Sports Vanguard. “Joshua has not trained hard enough. His training so far, lacks quality and technique. He is fighting an American, for God’s sake, I expected him to go to the United States and train there, using American trainers who are number one in techniques.

“Instead, he chose to remain in Britain under his British trainers. Joshua should have listened to Lennox Lewis advise to rejig his backroom staff after his loss to Ruiz..

“On my part, I recommended that he should have hired an American trainer who would have joined hands with his British trainers to plan for the December 7 rematch, which I see as one of the toughest fights of his career.”

Oboh, a former pugilist of note said, in terms of techniques, Americans are unmatched. “I felt it would have been better for Joshua to keep his British trainers and add a high profile American trainer to his team because, believe it or not, American trainers understand how a boxer can steal a fight. They also can avoid a fight being stolen from him. The Americans can steal victory through the application of brute force. They wait for the slightest chance and harp on it, the next moment the fight is over. They are experts in street fighting and don’t give a damn to finesse or how a fight is won. To them, the end justifies the means,” Oboh said.

“British, European, African and the Asian trainers inclusive, believe that in boxing once you are better than your opponent and willing to give your best you can win, unless it’s not your day. That might not always work against an American boxer because if you lose one minute concentration, you can fall into his trap, a soccer punch and that is the end.”

Oboh said Joshua still has a good chance of reclaiming his titles. His punching power and longer reach give him added advantage over Ruis who is a bit shorter. “That on its own requires special training,” Oboh said.

Iron Mike Tyson, former world champion alluded that Joshua lost the first fight due to lack of concentration. Oboh said he agreed with Tyson. He said, “I know when Joshua is at his best, Andy Ruiz would not see the 12th round,” adding, “because Joshua was a fighting machine before he fought Ruiz”.

Oboh advised Joshua to heed to Lenox Lewis advise because he had passed through what Joshua is experiencing now when he defeated his former conqueror, which is rare in boxing. “If we go back to history when Lenox Lewis lost his first fight against Oliver Marcol, a great trainer called Emmanuel Steward was on Marco’s corner in the first fight between both boxers which Lenox lost. In the second time, the same man worked with Lenox and Lenox won. Lenox learnt something new on how to steal fight which many trainers are not aware of,” Oboh said.

