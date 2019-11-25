Angry reactions trail FG’s stance on Onyema

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

Angry reactions have started trailing the stance of the Federal Government and its agencies, on the reported indictment and issuance of a warrant for the arrest of Air Peace boss, Chief Allen Onyema, by the United States Department of Justice.

Addressing a news conference yesterday, in Owerri, the protagonist of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, said he was not surprised that “a man, who was hailed for his convincing patriotism not long ago, has suddenly turned a villain that must be rubbished.

Uwazuruike roundly condemned the constitution of a probe team, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to immediately look into Onyema’s matter, as well as the statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie.

“The Onyema saga is being packaged by the Federal Government and it’s agencies. The EFCC has, in less than 24 hours and Lauretta Onochie asking the Air Peace boss to go and defend himself in the United States, means it is a calculated plot against another enterprising Igbo son”, Uwazuruike said.

He gave a rundown of people from other parts of the country, whose supposed criminals cases never saw the light of the day, including an investigation by the EFCC.

While wondering why things must always be skewed against Ndigbo, Uwazuruike, however, reminded the government that “Ndigbo are being pushed to the wall again”.

Answering a question, the BIM leader said “the feeling in some quarters in Nigeria is that Allen Onyema does not have anybody to defend his cause.

“If they think that Allen Onyema does not have anybody, let them touch him. Why would anybody or government agency wish to humiliate Allen Onyema? Ndigbo wanted to go but Nigeria refused”, Uwazuruike said.

Continuing, the BIM leader recalled saying it in different fora that “Ndigbo are endangered species in Nigeria, but what we have always said is that we can’t have two laws in Nigeria, one for Ndigbo and another for the others”.

