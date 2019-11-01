Anambra restricts movement of fuel tankers

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Following the incessant collapse of trucks carrying petroleum products in Anambra State in recent times, the state government has restricted the movement of tankers with petroleum products in all parts of the state.

There had been four incidents of fall of tankers loaded with petroleum products in the state in the past 10 days, including one which claimed many lives and destroyed property worth billions of naira in Ochanja Market in Onitsha on October 16, 2019.

Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. Don Adinuba said in Awka that with effect from today, November 2, 2019, such vehicles could only be allowed in Anambra State from 8pm to 5am.

According to him, the restriction was to enable agencies like the Anambra State Fire Service, the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Anambra Traffic Management Agency to respond effectively to emergencies created by such accidents, which sometimes result in conflagrations, as was the case in Onitsha on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Adinuba said: “The Anambra State command of the Nigeria Police Force has been directed to religiously enforce the restriction order on the movement of trucks carrying petroleum products in the state.

“It has also been directed to ensure that such vehicles do not exceed the speed limit of 50 kilometres per hour.

“Any violation of either the time restriction order or the speed limit, will be punished accordingly. The protection of the life and asset of every person in Anambra State cannot be compromised.”

